US-led coalition raid in northern Syria targeted extremist: Sources

A US-led coalition raid on Thursday focused a suspected al-Qaeda-affiliated extremist in a northern Syrian city, mentioned residents and sources with the opposition forces combating towards the Syrian authorities.

One resident mentioned at the least 12 folks have been killed within the assault.

Several helicopters landed in an space close to the city of Atmeh within the province of Idlib, which is in an space below opposition management alongside the border with Turkey, and explosions have been heard close to the house of a overseas extremist, the residents and opposition sources mentioned.

Anti-aircraft missiles have been fired by opposition forces, within the final vital enclave held by insurgents combating towards Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, an opposition supply mentioned.

One resident mentioned a number of folks have been killed within the operation, which witnesses mentioned had ended as plane believed to be choppers had left the location. There was no affirmation that any extremists have been killed within the raid.

Another resident mentioned rescuers pulled out at the least 12 our bodies from the rubble of a multi-story constructing, together with youngsters and ladies.

The US State Department and the spokesperson for the coalition forces in northern Syria didn’t reply to requests for remark.

Charles Lister, senior fellow with the Washington-based Middle East Institute, mentioned he had spoken to residents who mentioned the operation lasted greater than two hours.

“Clearly they wanted whoever it was alive,” Lister mentioned.

“This looks like the biggest of this type of operation” for the reason that Baghdadi raid, he mentioned.

ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died in a US particular operations raid in northwest Syria in 2019.

The northwest of Syria – Idlib province and a belt of territory round it – is usually held by Hyat Tahrir al-Sham, the previous Nusra Front, which was a part of al-Qaeda till 2016.

Several overseas extremist figures who cut up from the group have arrange the Huras al-Din (Guardians of Religion) group, designated as a overseas terrorist group, which has lately been the goal of coalition strikes.

For years, the US navy has launched principally drones to kill high al-Qaeda operatives in northern Syria, the place the militant group grew to become energetic throughout Syria’s over decade-long civil conflict.

US-led coalition operations towards remnants of ISIS sleeper cells are extra frequent in northeast Syria held by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

