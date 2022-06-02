US lifts Cuba flight restrictions imposed under Trump
The US Transportation Department (USDOT) issued the order on the request of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who mentioned the motion was “in support of the Cuban people, and in the foreign policy interests of the United States.”
The White House final month had signaled the deliberate transfer as a part of a broader revision of coverage towards Cuba. The flight restrictions have been lifted efficient instantly.
The Trump administration had issued a sequence of aviation restrictions in 2019 and 2020 in a bid to extend US financial stress on the Cuban authorities. learn extra
They included barring U.S. carriers from flying to eight worldwide airports in Cuba exterior of Havana together with these in Camaguey, Cayo Coco, Cayo Largo, Cienfuegos, Manzanillo, Matanzas and Santiago de Cuba.
Under President Donald Trump, USDOT imposed a cap on constitution flights to Cuba at 3,600 per yr and later suspended non-public constitution flights to Cuba. The division additionally barred constitution to flights to any Cuban airports besides Havana.
Then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo mentioned Cuba “uses tourism and travel funds to finance its abuses and interference in Venezuela. Dictators cannot be allowed to benefit from U.S. travel.”
USDOT underneath Trump did enable approved public charters to and from Havana and different approved constitution flights “for emergency medical purposes, search and rescue, and other travel deemed to be in the interest of the United States.”
With US airways going through full flights and a few going through worker shortages it’s not clear what number of new flights to Cuba may be added.
As a results of the order, USDOT dismissed as moot pending functions for emergency exemptions and for the allocation of Havana public constitution flights.