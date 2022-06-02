US lifts Cuba flight restrictions imposed under Trump

The US Transportation Department (USDOT) issued the order on the request of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who mentioned the motion was “in support of the Cuban people, and in the foreign policy interests of the United States.”

The White House final month had signaled the deliberate transfer as a part of a broader revision of coverage towards Cuba. The flight restrictions have been lifted efficient instantly.

The Trump administration had issued a sequence of aviation restrictions in 2019 and 2020 in a bid to extend US financial stress on the Cuban authorities. learn extra

They included barring U.S. carriers from flying to eight worldwide airports in Cuba exterior of Havana together with these in Camaguey, Cayo Coco, Cayo Largo, Cienfuegos, Manzanillo, Matanzas and Santiago de Cuba.