US lifts restrictions on air links to Cuba

The US authorities lifted restrictions Wednesday on air hyperlinks to Cuba, one of many measures introduced in May by President Joe Biden’s administration in a gesture of conciliation towards the Communist-run island.

The determination will permit US airways to serve different airports in Cuba except for the capital Havana, a Department of Transportation doc mentioned.

The re-authorization of sure group journeys can also be deliberate, it mentioned.

On May 16, the Biden administration introduced the upcoming lifting of a slew of sanctions focusing on the island, which a US official described on the time as “practical decisions” to assist alleviate the humanitarian state of affairs and to “expand economic opportunities” for Cubans.

In addition to expanded flights, the United States intends to reinstate a program that was suspended for a number of years and which had facilitated immigration procedures for members of the identical household.

Washington had additionally promised to extend capability for processing visa functions in Havana.

It may also abolish a quarterly ceiling of $1,000 that was permitted to be despatched to Cuba by kinfolk within the US, and also will authorize the sending of cash outdoors of relations.

That ceiling was imposed by Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump, who took a sequence of measures in opposition to Cuba throughout his presidency.

The May bulletins have been welcomed by the Cuban authorities, evoking “a small step in the right direction,” though it mentioned they didn’t change the character of the embargo in place since 1962.

