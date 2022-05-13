US lifts sanctions on foreign investments in northern Syria, not Assad regime

The US formally lifted sanctions on foreign investments in northern Syria on Thursday, however American officers stated there have been no plans to take away sanctions on the Assad regime’s authorities.

The Treasury Department issued an authorization on its web site, which now permits “activities” in 12 totally different financial sectors in elements of northeast and northwest Syria with out the worry of US sanctions.

Thursday’s announcement got here after Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland stated that the transfer was made in an effort to assist the financial state of affairs in areas liberated by US-backed forces from ISIS.

Activities will now be permitted within the following fields: agriculture, info and telecommunications, energy grid infrastructure, development, finance, clear power, transportation and warehousing, water and waste administration, well being companies, schooling, manufacturing and commerce.

But enterprise with the Syrian authorities will nonetheless be unlawful and topic to US sanctions, the Treasury Department stated. “The importation into the United States of petroleum or petroleum products of Syrian origin” will nonetheless be prohibited.

Washington has issued crushing financial sanctions towards the Syrian authorities on account of its warfare crimes and mass atrocities carried out towards civilians and protesters for the reason that outbreak of the Syrian warfare in 2011.

And regardless of a number of Arab international locations seeking to normalize ties with the Assad regime, the US has warned towards doing so and has stated sanctions may hit any enterprise offers with the Syrian authorities.

