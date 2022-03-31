US man dances to AR Rahman’s track DaFa Kar from Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2

If you’re a daily consumer of the Internet and love seeing dance movies, chances are high you already observe Ricky Pond on Instagram. Hailing from the US, he has created a particular house amongst Indian followers together with his varied dance movies. From Hindi to Bengali to Tamil, he shares movies showcasing his superb performances to numerous hit songs. In his newest share, he’s seen grooving to AR Rahman’s observe DaFa Kar from Tiger Shroff’s movie Heropanti 2.

“Heropanti 2 looks like an awesome movie. How was the first one?” he wrote whereas sharing the video. The video opens to point out him standing in what seems to be a backyard. He is seen displaying completely different strikes whereas dancing to the music.

Take a take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 23 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has amassed greater than 1,700 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to publish varied feedback.

“Wow that’s really awesome,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “Super awesome,” posted one other. “You always make me happy,” shared a 3rd. “Energetic performance,” commented a fourth.

