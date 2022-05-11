US Man Dies Burying Woman He Strangled

The man had no indicators of trauma and pure causes had been suspected. (Representational)

Washington:

An American man died of a “cardiac event” in his yard in South Carolina whereas burying a lady he strangled, native authorities stated.

Officials responded to stories of an unresponsive man within the city of Trenton and located 60-year-old Joseph McKinnon lifeless, Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland and County Coroner David Burnett stated in a press release carried by native media Tuesday.

“McKinnon had no signs of trauma and natural causes were suspected,” the assertion stated.

“While investigating the death and making notifications to the next of kin, a second body was located in a freshly dug pit. Patricia Ruth Dent, 65, of the same address appeared to have died by foul play.”

Dent was discovered sure and wrapped in trash luggage within the pit. Autopsies confirmed the causes of each deaths.

Evidence and witness statements indicated that McKinnon attacked Dent of their dwelling.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)