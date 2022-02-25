US Market Regulator Probes Elon Musk, Brother Kimbal Over Tesla Share Sales: Report

Last week, Elon Musk accused the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of harassing him.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether or not current inventory gross sales by Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal Musk “violated insider trading rules”, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing folks conversant in the matter.

According to the report, the investigation started final 12 months after Kimbal offered shares of the electrical carmaker valued at $108 million, a day earlier than Musk polled Twitter customers asking whether or not he ought to offload 10% of his stake in Tesla.

Kimbal Musk didn’t know in regards to the Twitter ballot forward of it, Elon Musk informed the Financial Times in an e-mail, including that his attorneys have been “aware” of the ballot.

An earlier settlement with the SEC required his public statements in regards to the firm’s funds and different matters to be vetted by its authorized counsel.

The SEC issued a subpoena on November 16, ten days after Musk’s ballot, in search of info associated to some monetary knowledge.

The potential probe would escalate Musk’s battle with regulators as they scrutinize his social media posts and Tesla’s remedy of staff, together with accusations of discrimination.

Last week, Musk accused the SEC of harassing him and Tesla with an “endless” and “unrelenting” investigation to punish him for being an outspoken critic of the federal government.

Elon Musk’s share gross sales in November have been routinely executed in accordance with a buying and selling plan he had created on September 14, confirmed a submitting disclosing share gross sales, together with inventory choices that have been presupposed to expire in 2022.

Tesla’s inventory has fallen about 33% since Musk started promoting billions of {dollars} value of shares on November 8, few days after the ballot the place 58% of voters requested him to promote.

Tesla and Kimbal Musk didn’t instantly reply to Reuters’ requests for remark. A spokesperson for the SEC declined to remark.