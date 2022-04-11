US Masters 2022 final round LIVE: Cameron Smith chases Australia’s second green jacket

Speaking of the Australians, 5 of the six-strong contingent made the reduce and Masters rookie Min Woo Lee is on a tear and in prime 5 spot in the meanwhile. Remarkable.

He’s six-under via his outward 9, carding simply 30, and is at -2 for the match. It’s some efficiency from the Perth native on the ultimate day of the most important match of his profession so far.

Former winner Adam Scott, the primary man from Down Under to win the Masters, has completed his match at +14 after a remaining spherical two-over 74. Cameron Davis, taking part in Augusta National for the primary time, had a one-over 73 to complete at +13 whereas Marc Leishman has dropped a few photographs via his opening seven holes to be +5 for the match.

We’ll maintain you posted on Lee’s unbelievable spherical all through the morning.

Only a few moments away from Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith teeing off within the remaining spherical.