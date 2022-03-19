US military aircraft with 4 aboard appears to have crashed in Norway, rescuers say







The MV-22B Osprey plane, assigned to the II Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) US navy unit, was “on a training mission in Nordland County, northern Norway on Friday” with a crew of 4, the Norwegian Armed Forces stated.

The plane was noticed from a rescue helicopter, and appeared to have crashed within the municipality of Beiarn, Nordland Police chief of employees, Bent Arne Eilertsen, advised public broadcaster NRK on Saturday. The craft appeared to have “major damage,” Eilertsen stated.

“What we have been told is that it is an American plane with Americans on board,” Eilertsen added.

The US Marine Corps stated in a press release that the plane was collaborating in NATO workouts when it was concerned in a “mishap.”

“The aircraft was participating in Exercise Cold Response 2022,” the Corps stated. According to NATO’s website , Cold Response 2022 is a long-planned train bringing collectively NATO allies and their companions which goals to check their capability to work collectively in chilly climate situations. “Although the nature of military service is inherently dangerous, the safety of our Marines, Sailors, Allies and partners is our top priority,” the assertion stated. As of early Saturday native time, rescuers had not had any contact with the plane, Norwegian Police process chief Alexander Sjøvold Thofte advised NRK. Bad climate means search crews must entry the location by land, with rescuers utilizing snowmobiles to achieve the scene, in keeping with Eilertsen. “Precipitation, avalanche danger, wind and darkness make such a rescue operation demanding,” Eilertsen stated. The plane was reported lacking at 6:26 p.m. native time Friday whereas heading towards the city of Bodø, positioned north of the Arctic Circle, the Norwegian Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) stated in a press release. The plane’s final recognized place was by Saltfjellet, a mountainous space of Nordland county, the assertion added. The Norwegian Safety Investigation Authority and The National Criminal Investigation Service will arrive in Bodø on Saturday and begin their investigation on the city’s airport. Due to the poor climate, they are going to more than likely make their strategy to the crash web site on Sunday, in keeping with NRK. This is a creating story.





