US military carries out counterterrorism mission in northwest Syria

The Pentagon has confirmed that U.S. particular operations forces carried out a “successful” counterterrorism mission in northwest Syria Wednesday, however offered few different particulars.

“U.S. Special Operations forces under the control of U.S. Central Command conducted a counterterrorism mission this evening in northwest Syria. The mission was successful. There were no U.S. casualties,” mentioned John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, in a press release. “More information will be provided as it becomes available.”

One of the helicopters used within the mission skilled a mechanical drawback after which needed to be blown up on the bottom by U.S. forces, in response to a U.S. official.

No particulars have been offered on who was the goal of the counterterrorism mission or whether or not it concerned floor troops and helicopters as was claimed in a flurry of social media stories rising from Syria on Wednesday night time.

Those social media posts reported doable U.S. navy exercise in Idlib province, a city in far western Syria, near the border with Turkey. Some posts included movies that appeared to indicate night time scenes the place the sounds of gunfire and low-flying helicopters might be heard close to the cities of Atimah and Dar Ballout.

The roughly 1,000 U.S. navy troops in Syria function in japanese Syria supporting the mission in opposition to ISIS.

American troops don’t function in government-controlled areas in northwestern Syria, particularly in Idlib province, which was an extremist secure haven for a lot of the final decade. But they’ve sporadically carried out counterterrorism missions in Idlib, concentrating on varied Islamic extremist teams with drone strikes.

The highest profile mission was a floor raid that killed ISIS’ prime chief, Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, who was hiding out in a home near the border with Turkey, on Oct. 27, 2019.