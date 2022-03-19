US military plane crashes in Arctic Norway

A US navy aircraft with 4 individuals onboard has crashed in northern Norway, the nation’s Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centres (JRCC) says.

The V-22 Osprey plane was participating in a NATO navy train referred to as Cold Response when it was reported lacking on Friday night, the JRCC stated.

There was unhealthy climate within the space, with situations worsening.

“We have made a find from the air,” a JRCC spokesperson advised Reuters. “We found it after an emergency signal was received.”

The destiny of the individuals onboard the plane was not recognized, he stated.