US military plane crashes in Norway during NATO exercise: Officials

A US navy plane with 4 crew on board is assumed to have crashed in Norway whereas collaborating in NATO workouts, Norwegian emergency providers mentioned on Friday.

The US Osprey plane “was reported missing at 18:26 (1726 GMT) south of Bodo” in northern Norway in unhealthy climate, the regional emergency providers (HRS) mentioned in an announcement.

The four-person crew have been collaborating within the Cold Response navy workouts involving 30,000 individuals from NATO and associate international locations.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the apps.

The US Marine Corps confirmed “a mishap” involving a MV-22B Osprey in the course of the workouts and mentioned in an announcement that Norwegian civil authorities have been main the search and rescue efforts.

Rescuers looking out from the air noticed indicators of the plane within the space the place it went lacking however the climate was too unhealthy for them to land, the Norwegian emergency providers mentioned.

Rescue groups and police have been heading to the world, it added.

“We are not at the site itself so we know nothing of the four people who were on board. But we know it is a crash site,” HRS spokesman Jan Eskil Severinsen mentioned on the NRK tv channel.

Cold Response 2022 goals to check how Norway would handle allied reinforcements on its soil within the occasion that NATO’s mutual protection clause have been triggered.

This week’s workouts got here amid excessive stress between Russia and NATO over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, however they have been deliberate lengthy earlier than that offensive started on February 24.

Read extra:

Russian official sees progress with Ukraine on neutrality, not on ‘denazification’

Hezbollah denies sending fighters to Ukraine in support of Russian invasion

Russia blasted by West at UN for spreading bioweapons ‘nonsense’ over Ukraine