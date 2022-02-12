US moves F-16 squadron from Germany to Romania as tension spikes over Ukraine

The US navy mentioned Friday it was repositioning a squadron of F-16 battle planes from Germany to Romania, “to reinforce regional security” within the midst of flaring tensions with Russia over Ukraine.

Without specifying what number of F-16s had been being moved, the command of the US Air Forces in Europe mentioned the planes would arrive Friday on the Romanian air base of Fetesti, lower than 60 miles (100 kilometers) from the Black Sea, the place they may be a part of Italian fight plane which can be already deployed there.

The plane and crews will “work closely with allies in the Black Sea region to reinforce regional security during the current tensions caused by Russia’s military build-up near Ukraine,” the US command, which is predicated in Germany, mentioned in an announcement.

They will likely be accountable particularly for safeguarding NATO airspace within the area near Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

On Thursday, the US Air Force introduced the arrival in Britain of B-52 strategic bombers for “long-planned” maneuvers, whereas the US Navy introduced the deployment within the European theater of 4 destroyers to strengthen the US Sixth Fleet.

US President Joe Biden has despatched 3,000 US troops to Germany, Poland and Romania to bolster allies on NATO’s jap flank, as Western states concern a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The transfer comes as Russia started large-scale navy drills in Belarus, proper on the border with Ukraine, which is on the heart of excessive tensions between Russia and the West, and as intense diplomatic efforts to defuse the disaster seem like making little headway.

