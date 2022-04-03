US, NATO express shock over civilian killings in Ukraine

US and NATO leaders voiced shock and horror Sunday at new proof of atrocities towards civilians in Ukraine, and warned that Russian troop actions away from Kyiv didn’t sign a withdrawal or finish to the violence.

Evidence of potential civilian killings round Kyiv has emerged because the Russian military has pulled again from the capital within the face of ferocious resistance from Ukrainian forces.

AFP reporters noticed not less than 20 our bodies, all in civilian clothes, strewn throughout a single road within the city of Bucha on Friday. One had his fingers tied behind his again with a white material, and his Ukrainian passport left open beside his physique.

And a Ukrainian official mentioned 57 our bodies had been buried in a mass grave within the city outdoors the capital, displaying AFP a slit trench have been the our bodies lay.

Roughly ten our bodies have been seen, both unburied or partially coated by the earth.

“You can’t help but see these images as a punch to the gut,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken instructed CNN a day after horrific footage from Bucha, lately retaken from Russian forces, was broadly aired.

“This is the reality of what’s going on every single day as long as Russia’s brutality against Ukraine continues,” Blinken mentioned.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg mentioned the killings of civilians in Bucha are “horrific.”

“It is a brutality against civilians we haven’t seen in Europe for decades, and it’s horrific and it’s absolutely unacceptable,” Stoltenberg instructed CNN.

Stoltenberg additionally mentioned he was not “too optimistic” about Russia’s declare to be pulling troops away from Kyiv.

“What we see is not a withdrawal, but we see that Russia is repositioning its troops,” he instructed CNN.

“We should not in a way be too optimistic because the attacks will continue and we are also concerned about potential increased attacks,” Stoltenberg mentioned.

