US naval officer in Japan faces prison over deadly crash

WASHINGTON (AP) — For Ridge Alkonis, a U.S. Navy lieutenant dwelling in Japan, a springtime journey together with his spouse and three kids to Mount Fuji was meant as enjoyable and leisurely household time earlier than an anticipated deployment.

What occurred subsequent, and why, is a matter of dispute. But it gave rise to a three-year jail sentence.

In the telling by Alkonis’ household and supporters, the naval officer abruptly misplaced consciousness within the automotive, inflicting him to stoop over behind the wheel after struggling acute mountain illness. Japanese prosecutors and the decide who sentenced him contend he fell asleep whereas drowsy, shirking an obligation to tug over instantly.

No matter the trigger, Alkonis’ automotive veered into parked automobiles and pedestrians in a parking zone, putting an aged girl and her son-in-law, each of whom later died. With a Japanese courtroom set to listen to an attraction Wednesday of Alkonis’ jail sentence, his dad and mom are pleading for leniency for an act they are saying was nothing greater than a horrible accident however that prosecutors view as lethal negligence. He is residence in Japan pending the attraction.

“The word that comes to our mind is fairness. We want him to be treated fairly for an accident,” stated Alkonis’ father, Derek Alkonis, of Dana Point, California. “We don’t feel like it’s been that way. We know it hasn’t been that way. And it concerns us that our son has been given a three-year prison sentence for an accident.”

The victims’ households couldn’t be contacted by The Associated Press as a result of their names are redacted in courtroom information reviewed by the AP.

The upcoming listening to is the most recent improvement within the case in opposition to Alkonis, 34, a specialist in underseas warfare and acoustic engineering who has spent practically seven years in Japan as a civilian volunteer and naval officer.

In the spring of 2021, after a interval of land-based assignments, the Southern California native was getting ready for a deployment as a division head on the USS Benfold, a missile destroyer.

Story continues

On May 29, 2021, with the project looming, his household set out for an tour of Mount Fuji mountain climbing and sightseeing.

They had climbed a portion of the mountain and had been again within the automotive, heading to lunch and ice cream close to the bottom of Mount Fuji. Alkonis was speaking together with his daughter, then 7, when his household says he all of the sudden fell unconscious behind the wheel. He was so out of it, they are saying, that neither his daughter’s screams to get up nor the affect of the collision roused him.

After the crash close to Fujinomiya, he was arrested by Japanese authorities and held for 26 days in solitary confinement at a police detention facility, interrogated a number of occasions a day and was not given a medical therapy or analysis, in line with a press release of information offered by a household spokesman. That assertion says that when American authorities arrived to take Alkonis into custody and return him to a U.S. base, he already was held by the Japanese.

He was indicted on a cost of a negligent driving, leading to demise, and sentenced final October to a few years in jail. The cost carries as much as seven years imprisonment in Japan. He has appealed.

English-language courtroom information obtained by the AP present that the decide expressed skepticism over the mountain illness declare, citing an preliminary assertion from Alkonis to police during which he stated he felt drowsy after driving by mountainous curves.

He later testified to feeling sudden mountain illness — a discovering supported by a neurologist’s June 2021 prognosis — however the decide stated such a sensation ought to have abated as Alkonis drove down the mountain.

The decide stated that although it was conceivable Alkonis was affected by mild mountain illness, it was tough to think about he went from not feeling drowsy in any respect to turning into all of the sudden incapacitated.

A Navy spokesperson stated Alkonis stays on energetic obligation and that the Navy has offered him and his household “with the whole-person care and support they need.” A lawyer for Alkonis declined to remark.

The case is taking part in out in opposition to the backdrop of long-standing considerations by Japan about unhealthy habits, nonetheless sporadic, by the tens of 1000’s of U.S. service members within the nation and a way that they’re afforded preferential therapy. A 2014 AP investigation discovered that at U.S. army bases in Japan, most service members judged culpable in intercourse crimes lately didn’t go to jail, with offenders as an alternative routinely punished by demotions, fines or elimination from the army.

This case is totally different, although, in that Alkonis isn’t accused of performing with any nefarious intent, and he and his household say they’ve taken repeated steps to specific regret and to just accept accountability.

The household says they had been inspired by Alkonis’ lawyer to cooperate, plead responsible and pay restitution to the victims’ households — which they did, by signing a $1.65 million settlement, about half of which was raised from financial savings and family and friends.

“Ridge has said from day one, minute one: All he wants to do is help this family. He feels the burden of what happened that day,” stated his mom, Suzi Alkonis. “We all do.”

Eric Feldman, a professor of Japanese legislation on the University of Pennsylvania, stated that intuition is very comprehensible in Japan, the place the felony justice system values expressions of regret and the place fee to victims can typically avert felony prosecution. It’s a system that offers explicit focus to serving the pursuits of victims.

“There’s a general view that what you don’t want to do in Japan is to continue to proclaim one’s innocence,” Feldman stated.

In this case, nonetheless, the felony case has not gone away, and Suzi Alkonis stated it was irritating that shows of regret can appear to truly work in opposition to her son within the courtroom. She feels nervousness for her son, unsure of the lasting affect the case can have on his army profession, but in addition ache for the victims.

“There are people who make really bad decisions and there’s mercy for people who make bad decisions,” she stated. “We feel like we would love a little mercy because Ridge has spent his lifetime trying to make good decisions. And then to have an accident come out of the blue, it’s already hurt one family so badly — and it’s it’s hurting this one.”

____

Associated Press writers Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo and Lolita C. Baldor contributed to this report.