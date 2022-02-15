US Navy eyes Israeli robot boats for Middle East ops as Bennett visits Bahrain

The US Navy is contemplating including unmanned Israeli boats to its joint Middle East operations, a US official mentioned, a transfer that might deepen Israel’s rising function in regional navy preparations because it normalises ties with former foes within the Gulf.

Bahrain, house to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet and several other worldwide naval process forces, is internet hosting a go to by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the primary by any Israeli chief following the 2020 normalisation of ties between the 2 states.

Israel is because of turn into the twenty ninth nation to submit an attache to the fleet’s Manama headquarters, officers mentioned, including the as-yet unnamed envoy would possible be of navy captain or commander rank.

“It’s about keeping the lines of communication open” bilaterally between Israel and the fleet, a US official mentioned, referring to the plan to station the envoy within the Gulf kingdom.

Israel has not formally confirmed the appointment.

Closer cooperation

Bennett advised Fleet chief Vice Admiral Brad Cooper at a gathering on Tuesday that he anticipated “the cooperation among the region’s countries and powerful ally the United States will keep getting closer”, the prime minister’s workplace mentioned.

The US official mentioned the Fifth Fleet was analyzing dozens of unmanned vessels as a part of present Gulf workout routines, and it was curious about Israeli-made floor drones as doable enhances to flying and underwater drones.

“The Israelis are definitely vested in leveraging this technology,” the official mentioned, including {that a} fleet commander had in current weeks visited Haifa in Israel to check the floor drones.

An Israeli navy spokeswoman had no fast remark.

In November, Forces from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Israel and the Bahrain-based US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) took half in a safety train within the Red Sea, the primary publicly acknowledged naval train between the United States, Israel and its two new Gulf buddies.

Bennett described his two-day journey as an opportunity to forge a typical stand towards Iran and its allies together with Yemen’s Houthis, whose assaults on the UAE this yr jarred the oil-producing area.

Sunni-ruled Bahrain accuses Shia Iran of stoking unrest within the kingdom, a cost Tehran denies.

Bennett met with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, authorities ministers and members of Bahrain’s Jewish group on Tuesday. In a city corridor with Bahraini civil servants and journalists, Bennett confused the necessity to improve commerce and different hyperlinks.

“We don’t have enough trade, we don’t have enough tourism – and that is what this visit is all about,” Bennett mentioned.

“I’m going to be your ambassador there (in Israel). I want to ‘sell Bahrain’,” he added.

Israel and Bahrain additionally signed a analysis and growth accord and agreed to expedite negotiations on an funding safety settlement to facilitate funding flows, Bennett’s workplace mentioned.

Earlier this month Israel and Bahrain signed a safety cooperation settlement, Israel’s first with a Gulf nation.

“Israel and Bahrain are dealing with major security challenges stemming from the same source; the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Bennett advised Bahraini newspaper Alayam.

