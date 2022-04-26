US Navy nets drug syndicates, illegal fishing in the Gulf of Guinea | News24

US Naval Force Africa says it’s dedicated to being a dependable and long-term associate in Atlantic Africa.

China has been accused of unlawful, unreported, and unregulated fishing on the Atlantic Africa in a brand new report.

Illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing was a serious concern within the area.

The US Navy, offering maritime safety with its USS Hershel “Woody” Williams vessel working within the Gulf of Guinea, bust illicit drug trafficking syndicates and fishing value greater than R5 billion in one in all its most up-to-date operations.

It did this at the side of civilian groups, the US Coast Guard, US Marine Corps, and Interpol in coastal areas off Senegal, Cabo Verde, and Sierra Leone.

Speaking to journalists at a digital press briefing on Monday, US Navy Captain John Tully, the Director of African Engagements for US Naval Forces Africa, mentioned the most important haul was roughly 6 000 kilograms of cocaine.

“They successfully worked with national maritime operation centres to stop two maritime crimes. The first was an instance of illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing in Sierra Leone’s exclusive economic zone that could result in over $2 million (R31 million) of fines. The second was a counter-drug operation near Cabo Verde that resulted in multiple arrests and the confiscation of approximately 6 000kg of cocaine with a street value of over $350 million (R5.485 billion),” he mentioned.

The USS Hershel “Woody” Williams is a naval ship named after Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams, 98, a retired US Marine Corps warrant officer.

US Navy Captain Michael Concannon, the vessel’s commanding officer, advised journalists that whereas their operations had been profitable, it could not have been attainable with out native companions.

He mentioned:

All of those occasions are targeted on partner-led supported evolutions the place we’re capable of assist international locations construct functionality and capability; understanding their issues are to guard their maritime area. These patrols, these workout routines permit us to assist them construct capability and act as an excellent associate to assist them on interdiction operations to fight unlawful maritime exercise.

The maritime safety operations entailed tactical visits, and board searches and seizure strategies.

One of the important thing operations of the US Navy was the Obangame Express – an train designed to enhance cooperation amongst taking part nations to be able to enhance maritime security and safety within the Gulf of Guinea and West African coastal areas.

The operation, in line with Tully, was an initiative that they used to struggle maritime insecurity within the Atlantic Africa space.

Maritime insecurity had resulted within the rise in piracy on the Gulf of Guinea leading to poverty and weak economies.

Illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing was a serious concern. The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) mentioned an estimated R34.5 billion ($2.2 billion) was misplaced within the area between Mauritania and Sierra Leone because of this. This accounted for a lack of 300 000 jobs.

Tully mentioned:

So it truly is a disaster on the market, and we’re coping with fish shares which are both approaching or already on the level of not being recoverable.

Meanwhile, a brand new report by the Environmental Justice Foundation titled “Ever Widening Net Report” positioned China on the centre of unlawful fishing in Atlantic Africa.

Based on interviews with at the very least 100 crew members, the report alleged that Chinese fisheries had been noticed past China’s unique financial zone, “to exploit the waters of developing nations which rely on their marine resources for food security”.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The tales produced by way of the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that could be contained herein don’t mirror these of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

