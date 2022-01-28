US Navy officer ‘bribed by cash and prostitutes’

A ship within the US Navy seventh fleet, from which dozens of officers had been bribed

A US Navy Commander has pleaded responsible to receiving $250,000 in money and prostitution companies from a international defence contractor in trade for state secrets and techniques.

Information Commander Stephen Shedd supplied to the agency helped it defraud the navy of $35bn (£26.1bn).

The plea is the newest within the ‘Fat Leonard’ case, thought-about one of many worst corruption scandals confronted by the navy.

Dozens of officers have been ensnared.

Shedd is considered one of 9 members of the Okinawa-based seventh US fleet indicted by a federal grand jury in March 2017 for his or her position within the scandal, and the third officer to plead responsible.

According to the Justice Department, Shedd and the opposite officers obtained “sex parties with prostitutes and luxurious dinner and travel” in trade for army secrets and techniques and “substantial influence” for the Glenn Defense Marine Asia (GDMA) firm, a Singapore-based agency based by a Malaysian nationwide, Leonard Glenn Francis.

The scandal grew to become broadly referred to as the “Fat Leonard” scheme resulting from Francis’s then-corpulent determine. He was arrested in California after being lured there by US officers there in 2013. He has since pleaded responsible to bribery and conspiracy expenses and has remained in jail or dwelling detention.

According to prosecutors, info Shedd and others supplied helped GDMA to win and keep contracts and overbill the Navy by $35bn for companies equivalent to offering tugboats, safety and waste removing to ships at port.

As a part of a plea deal, Shedd admitted that he and the opposite defendants gave Francis schedules of naval actions different info, and lobbied on behalf of GDMA to different naval officers.

The defendant knew these efforts would end result within the service paying GDMA’s claims, the Justice Department mentioned.

A complete of 34 naval officers, defence contractors and GDMA workers, together with Francis, have been charged with crimes associated to the scheme. Of these, 28 have pleaded responsible, together with two different seventh fleet officers.

Shedd is scheduled to be sentenced on 21 July in a California federal court docket, whereas the trial of the remaining six seventh fleet officers is because of start on 28 February.

“Fat Leonard” himself is anticipated to testify within the February trial of the officers.