US Navy stops ship carrying ‘explosive precursor’ from Iran on Yemen route

The US navy mentioned Sunday it had stopped a ship carrying 40 tons of a fertilizer that can be utilized to make explosives because it travelled from Iran alongside a route beforehand used to smuggle weapons to Yemen’s Houthi militia, which is backed by Iran.

The navy mentioned it boarded and searched the ship, which final 12 months was caught carrying hundreds of weapons and handed to Yemen’s coast guard, after intercepting it in worldwide waters within the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday.

A US guided-missile destroyer and patrol ship “interdicted the stateless vessel transiting from Iran… along a route historically used to traffic weapons to the Houthis in Yemen,” the Bahrain-based US fifth Fleet mentioned.

“US forces discovered 40 tons (36,300 kilos) of urea fertilizer, a chemical compound with agricultural applications that is also known to be used as an explosive precursor,” it added.

The seizure comes at a time of excessive tensions within the area after a lethal drone-and-missile assault on Abu Dhabi by the Houthis prompted the Arab Coalition to launch air strikes on Yemen this week.

The similar “stateless fishing vessel” was discovered to be carrying hundreds of AK47 assault rifles, rocket-propelled grenade launches and different weapons when it was stopped final February, the US Navy mentioned.

The coalition and its allies, together with the US, often accuse Iran of offering army help to the Houthis, claims that Tehran denies.

