US not to set any ‘red line’ for India’s oil imports from Russia

The United States won’t set any “red line” for India on its power imports from Russia however doesn’t wish to see a “rapid acceleration” in purchases, a prime US official stated on Thursday throughout a go to to New Delhi.

Lured by steep reductions following Western sanctions on Russian entities, India has purchased at the very least 13 million barrels of Russian crude oil because the nation invaded Ukraine in late February. That in contrast with some 16 million barrels for the entire of final yr, knowledge compiled by Reuters exhibits.

“Friends don’t set red lines,” Daleep Singh, US Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics, instructed reporters, including nonetheless that its companions in Europe and Asia had been urged to chop their reliance on “an unreliable energy supplier.”

Singh spoke forward of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s arrival within the Indian capital for a two-day journey.

Russia has lengthy been India’s greatest provider of protection gear, regardless of rising purchases from the United States previously decade. Defense analysts say Russian provides are extra cost-competitive and important for India because it faces a superior Chinese army.

Singh stated the United States was prepared to assist India diversify its power and protection provides.

“We stand ready to help India diversify its energy resources, much like is the case for defense resources over a period of time. But there is no prohibition at present on energy imports from Russia,” he stated.

“What we would not like to see is a rapid acceleration of India’s imports from Russia as it relates to energy or any other exports that are currently being prohibited by us or by other aspects of the international sanctions regime.”

He additionally stated the United States wouldn’t prefer to see its allies serving to resurrect the ruble, which nosedived instantly after the conflict started however has recovered in latest days.

Rupee-ruble funds

“We would not like to see mechanisms that are designed to prop up the ruble or to undermine the dollar-based financial system, or to circumvent our financial sanctions,” he stated.

Reuters has reported that India and Russia try to work out a rupee-ruble funds mechanism to keep up commerce between the nations.

India and China rely Russia as a pleasant nation and neither has condemned Russia’s assault on Ukraine. While India has abstained from voting on UN resolutions on the War, China has in some instances sided with Moscow.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated after a gathering with Lavrov on Wednesday that Moscow and Beijing had been “more determined” to develop bilateral ties and enhance cooperation. They additionally condemned the Western sanctions on Russia.

Singh stated the rising Russia-China bonhomie hadconsequences for India.

“Russia is going to be the junior partner in this relationship with China. And the more leverage that China gains over Russia, the less favorable that is for India,” he stated.

He stated Russia can’t be anticipated to come back to India’s rescue in case of any future border escalations between India and China.

