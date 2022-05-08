US officers kill man setting cars ablaze near police station

Officers shot and killed a person Saturday afternoon who was throwing Molotov cocktails and setting vehicles on fireplace close to a police station in Raleigh, North Carolina, authorities mentioned.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The confrontation started after an officer noticed a person lighting automobiles on fireplace in a parking zone close to a district station at round 1:20 p.m., Police Chief Estella Patterson mentioned at a information convention.

The officer referred to as for help, and three different officers got here to assist, she mentioned, and the officers ordered the person to cease. Patterson mentioned the person continued to throw Molotov cocktails, finally tossing them close to the officers.

“Multiple officers then discharged their weapons, and the individual was struck multiple times,” Patterson mentioned.

Police then moved the person away from two automobiles that had turn into engulfed in flames and tried life-saving efforts, Patterson mentioned. He was taken to a hospital however died.

Body cameras had been lively, in addition to cameras outdoors the police station that captured occasions, Patterson mentioned. She added that firefighters arrived rapidly and put out the car fires.

She mentioned an investigation is ongoing and extra particulars of the taking pictures can be launched in a report in coming days. The FBI was notified consistent with division coverage, Patterson added, noting the investigation’s findings will likely be submitted to the Wake County district legal professional.

Read extra:

US condemns Israel’s plans to expand settlements in occupied Palestinian lands

Frustration growing among US diplomats at the State Department

Taiwan considers alternative weapons after US informs howitzer delay