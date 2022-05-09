US official slams Putin, fears ‘long-term conflict’ between Russia and Ukraine

A senior US official stated Monday that she feared a “long-term conflict” between Russia and Ukraine following Vladimir Putin’s “Victory Day” speech.

“He [Putin] didn’t announce a withdrawal. He didn’t announce a deal with the Ukrainians,” US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield stated in an interview with CNN. “So I suspect, and we all assess, that this could be a long-term conflict that could carry on for additional months.”

Thomas-Greenfield spoke hours after Putin gave a speech throughout a army parade in Moscow. The Russian president, who ordered an invasion of Ukraine on February twenty fourth, claimed, with out offering proof, that Western nations had been planning on invading Russia and Crimea.

Western officers, together with American officers, had predicted that Putin would use the event to escalate the battle and formally declare struggle on Ukraine. So far, he has known as Russia’s invasion a “special military operation.”

But Thomas-Greenfield stated Putin couldn’t declare victory and that he failed in attaining his goals in Ukraine.

“His efforts in Ukraine have not succeeded,” the US diplomat stated, including that Putin was unable to “bring [Ukrainians] to their knees in a few days.”

Thomas-Greenfield additionally stated that Putin had “no reason” to declare victory or struggle, already in its second month.

She reiterated earlier American requires Putin to withdraw his troops out of Ukraine instantly and “bring this unconscionable war to an end.”

Separately, the US diplomat stated that Russian forces had been stealing from and attacking Ukrainian farmers.

“There is some evidence that Russia, not only have they been attacking farmers’ fields, they’ve been taking equipment, but also that they have removed grain from silos and taken that grain into Russia,” Thomas-Greenfield stated.

Thomas-Greenfield condemned Russian conduct and stated their actions confirmed the world “that there are no limits… to their willingness to use every single tool to bring the Ukrainian people down.”

