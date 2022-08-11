US oil reserves rise by 5.5 mln barrels over week – Department of Energy

Commercial oil reserves within the United States elevated by 5.5

mln barrels over the week and reached 432 mln barrels as of August

5, the nation’s Department of Energy mentioned, Trend reviews citing

TASS.

The division clarified that the present degree of reserves is

round 5% decrease than the typical for the previous 5 years, typical

for this time of yr.

Meanwhile, the Department of Labor reported earlier that

shopper costs within the US surged by 8.5% year-on-year as of the top

of July, in comparison with 9.1% one month earlier. “The all gadgets index

elevated 8.5% for the 12 months ending July, a smaller determine than

the 9.1-percent enhance for the interval ending June. The all gadgets

much less meals and power index rose 5.9% over the past 12 months,” the

assertion mentioned.

“The power index elevated 32.9% for the 12 months ending July,

a smaller enhance than the 41.6-percent enhance for the interval

ending June. The meals index elevated 10.9% over the past yr, the

largest 12-month enhance for the reason that interval ending May 1979,” the

Department added.

The related indicator in annual phrases was 8.6% as of late

May.