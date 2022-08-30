US Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev Enters Second Round With Straight Sets Win | Tennis News

Daniil Medvedev launched the defence of his US Open crown on Monday with a straight units victory over lowly ranked American Stefan Kozlov. World primary Medvedev, bidding to change into the primary man to efficiently defend the US Open since Roger Federer in 2008, eased into the second spherical with a 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 win in 2hrs 1min. Victory was candy for Medvedev, who revealed he had recurrently struggled to beat Kozlov when the 2 performed at junior stage. “He was almost impossible to beat,” mentioned the Russian, citing one encounter the place his opponent “destroyed me.”

“I was happy to get my revenge today,” Medvedev added.

Kozlov, ranked 111th on the planet, scored an early service break within the first set to remain in contact at 2-2 in heat, muggy circumstances in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Medvedev broke again instantly, nevertheless, and broke once more for a 3-2 lead which quickly grew to become 5-2 with an extra break within the seventh recreation.

The Russian held for the primary set and took management of the competition within the second, breaking for a 5-4 lead and shutting out on serve.

The 26-year-old scored three straight breaks to guide 5-0 within the third after which held to seal victory.

Promoted

Medvedev performs France’s Arthur Rinderknech within the second spherical.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)