US Open 2022 live updates: Serena Williams cruises through first round match as Kyrgios faces Kokkinakis

Serena Williams just isn’t able to say goodbye simply but.

In her first match at what is anticipated to be the final US Open – and final event – of her outstanding taking part in profession, Williams overcame a shaky begin to overwhelm Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 on Monday night time (Tuesday morning AEST) in a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium with an environment extra akin to a pageant than a farewell.

Early, Williams was not at her greatest. There had been double-faults, different missed strokes, missed alternatives. She went up 2-0, however then shortly trailed 3-2. Then, instantly, Williams seemed much more like somebody with six championships at Flushing Meadows and 23 grand slam titles in all.