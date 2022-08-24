Sports
US Open readies for Serena Williams retirement party | Tennis News – Times of India
Serena Williams will take her last bow on tennis’s greatest stage at Flushing Meadows however the US Open is unlikely to offer a fairytale end for one in all sport’s most fascinating figures.
Tennis has been getting ready for this second for some time, watching as Williams transitioned from champion, to mom, spouse, entrepreneur and at last tennis part-timer however in some methods her resolution appeared to catch everybody off guard. Even Williams herself.
Williams signalled her intention to retire in a Vogue article in early August, saying she was “evolving away from tennis” however by no means confirming the U.S. Open as her last occasion.
The tennis world, nonetheless, is getting ready an enormous retirement occasion at Flushing Meadows.
Certainly there could possibly be no extra becoming place to carry the curtain down on one in all tennis’s nice careers in a metropolis that has been in her nook from the very starting, fuelling runs to 6 US Open crowns.
It is the place the place Williams gained the primary of 23 singles Grand Slam titles in 1999 and if Hollywood had been writing the script, it will even be the place she would win her final, an elusive twenty fourth main that may pull her degree with Margaret Court on the prime of the all-time checklist.
But even essentially the most hardcore Williams supporters will discover it tough to imagine the 40-year-old can conjure up that type of magic.
“Emotions can only carry you so far, I don’t see a Cinderella happy ending where she wins the tournament,” Martina Navratilova, winner of 18 Grand Slam singles titles and the world’s prime ranked participant for 332 weeks, informed Reuters.
“The way she has looked, it doesn’t look like she is going to make a miraculous comeback and win the tournament.”
As farewell excursions go Williams’s has been extra melancholy than joyful.
World primary for 319 weeks, Williams will arrive on the U.S. Open ranked beneath 600 and unseeded.
She now performs sporadically, competing at simply three occasions this season. In reality, since being crushed within the final 16 at Roland Garros in June 2021, she has gained just one match.
She will arrive at Flushing Meadows on the again of a 6-4, 6-0 humbling in Cincinnati by British teenager and US Open champion Emma Raducanu.
That didn’t go down nicely with the American, with the grim-faced Williams marching off Centre Court with barely a wave to an adoring viewers that had cheered her on all through.
For nonetheless lengthy Williams stays within the draw, the highlight is not going to stray till she exits or compelling contenders emerge in what’s seen as essentially the most large open event in years.
One participant to learn from the Williams hysteria will probably be Raducanu, who captivated tennis followers final 12 months together with her Cinderella run from qualifier to Grand Slam champion.
Without a title since her US Open victory, the 19-year-old has been below super scrutiny and she’s going to little doubt be pleased for Williams to hog all of the limelight as she eases into her title defence.
World primary Iga Swiatek, winner of six tournaments this season, enters as favorite however the Pole has seen a dramatic dip in type since lifting the French Open trophy in June. She has laboured on the North American laborious courts, successful just one match at every of her two Flushing Meadows tune ups in Toronto and Cincinnati.
Twice US Open champion Naomi Osaka can’t be neglected however has struggled for health after sustaining an Achilles damage at Wimbledon and has additionally not discovered any success on the laborious courts. Romanian Simona Halep, winner in Toronto, had appeared guess however was pressured to withdraw from Cincinnati within the second spherical with a thigh pressure leaving her US Open participation in query.
The type participant forward of the 12 months’s last Grand Slam is big-hitting Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, who emerged from the shadows in spectacular fashion by changing into the primary qualifier to win a WTA 1000 occasion. She eradicated three prime 10 opponents en path to capturing the Cincinnati Open.
Tennis has been getting ready for this second for some time, watching as Williams transitioned from champion, to mom, spouse, entrepreneur and at last tennis part-timer however in some methods her resolution appeared to catch everybody off guard. Even Williams herself.
Williams signalled her intention to retire in a Vogue article in early August, saying she was “evolving away from tennis” however by no means confirming the U.S. Open as her last occasion.
The tennis world, nonetheless, is getting ready an enormous retirement occasion at Flushing Meadows.
Certainly there could possibly be no extra becoming place to carry the curtain down on one in all tennis’s nice careers in a metropolis that has been in her nook from the very starting, fuelling runs to 6 US Open crowns.
It is the place the place Williams gained the primary of 23 singles Grand Slam titles in 1999 and if Hollywood had been writing the script, it will even be the place she would win her final, an elusive twenty fourth main that may pull her degree with Margaret Court on the prime of the all-time checklist.
But even essentially the most hardcore Williams supporters will discover it tough to imagine the 40-year-old can conjure up that type of magic.
“Emotions can only carry you so far, I don’t see a Cinderella happy ending where she wins the tournament,” Martina Navratilova, winner of 18 Grand Slam singles titles and the world’s prime ranked participant for 332 weeks, informed Reuters.
“The way she has looked, it doesn’t look like she is going to make a miraculous comeback and win the tournament.”
As farewell excursions go Williams’s has been extra melancholy than joyful.
World primary for 319 weeks, Williams will arrive on the U.S. Open ranked beneath 600 and unseeded.
She now performs sporadically, competing at simply three occasions this season. In reality, since being crushed within the final 16 at Roland Garros in June 2021, she has gained just one match.
She will arrive at Flushing Meadows on the again of a 6-4, 6-0 humbling in Cincinnati by British teenager and US Open champion Emma Raducanu.
That didn’t go down nicely with the American, with the grim-faced Williams marching off Centre Court with barely a wave to an adoring viewers that had cheered her on all through.
For nonetheless lengthy Williams stays within the draw, the highlight is not going to stray till she exits or compelling contenders emerge in what’s seen as essentially the most large open event in years.
One participant to learn from the Williams hysteria will probably be Raducanu, who captivated tennis followers final 12 months together with her Cinderella run from qualifier to Grand Slam champion.
Without a title since her US Open victory, the 19-year-old has been below super scrutiny and she’s going to little doubt be pleased for Williams to hog all of the limelight as she eases into her title defence.
World primary Iga Swiatek, winner of six tournaments this season, enters as favorite however the Pole has seen a dramatic dip in type since lifting the French Open trophy in June. She has laboured on the North American laborious courts, successful just one match at every of her two Flushing Meadows tune ups in Toronto and Cincinnati.
Twice US Open champion Naomi Osaka can’t be neglected however has struggled for health after sustaining an Achilles damage at Wimbledon and has additionally not discovered any success on the laborious courts. Romanian Simona Halep, winner in Toronto, had appeared guess however was pressured to withdraw from Cincinnati within the second spherical with a thigh pressure leaving her US Open participation in query.
The type participant forward of the 12 months’s last Grand Slam is big-hitting Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, who emerged from the shadows in spectacular fashion by changing into the primary qualifier to win a WTA 1000 occasion. She eradicated three prime 10 opponents en path to capturing the Cincinnati Open.