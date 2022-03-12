US pays $2M a month to protect Pompeo, aide from Iran threat

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says it’s paying greater than $2 million per thirty days to supply 24-hour safety to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a former high aide, each of whom face “serious and credible” threats from Iran.

The division informed Congress in a report that the price of defending Pompeo and former Iran envoy Brian Hook between August 2021 and February 2022 amounted to $13.1 million. The report, dated Feb. 14 and marked “sensitive but unclassified,” was obtained by The Associated Press on Saturday.

Pompeo and Hook led the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” marketing campaign in opposition to Iran and the report says U.S. intelligence assesses that the threats to them have remained fixed since they left authorities and will intensify. The threats have persevered at the same time as President Joe Biden’s administration has been engaged in indirect negotiations with Iran over a U.S. return to a landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

As a former secretary of state, Pompeo was robotically given 180 days of safety by the State Department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security after leaving workplace. But that safety has been repeatedly prolonged in 60-day increments by Secretary of State Antony Blinken attributable to “a serious and credible threat from a foreign power or agent of a foreign power arising from duties performed by former Secretary Pompeo while employed by the department,” the report stated.

Hook, who together with Pompeo was typically the general public face of the Trump administration’s imposition of crippling sanctions in opposition to Iran, was granted the particular safety by Blinken for a similar cause as Pompeo instantly after he left authorities service. That has additionally been repeatedly renewed in 60-day increments.

The newest 60-day extensions will expire quickly and the State Department, along side the Director of National Intelligence, should decide by March 16 if the safety ought to prolonged once more, in keeping with the report.

The report was ready as a result of the particular safety price range will run out in June and require a brand new infusion of cash if extensions are deemed vital.

Story continues

Current U.S. officers say the threats have been discusses within the nuclear talks in Vienna, the place Iran is demanding the removing of all Trump-era sanctions. Those sanctions embody a “foreign terrorist organization” designation of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that Pompeo and Hook had been instrumental in approving.

The Vienna talks had been anticipated to supply an settlement quickly to salvage the nuclear settlement that President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from in 2018.

But the talks have been thrown into doubt due to new calls for made by Russia and a small variety of unresolved U.S.-Iran points, together with the terrorism designation, in keeping with U.S. officers.