The US can also be inserting visa restrictions on 17 Russian people for undermining democracy in Belarus.

Washington:

The United States is imposing visa restrictions on 635 Russian nationals for alleged actions that threaten Ukraine in addition to on three Russian officers for purported involvement in human rights abuses in Donbas, the Treasury Department stated on Wednesday.

“The United States is imposing visa restrictions on 635 Russian nationals who are involved in suppressing dissent in Russia and abroad, who have been involved in activities that threaten the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and who have been involved in human rights abuses in prison facilities and places of unofficial detention in Russia-controlled areas of the Donbas region of Ukraine,” the press launch stated.

The US State Department in coordination with the Treasury Department can also be inserting visa restrictions on 17 people allegedly chargeable for undermining democracy in Belarus, the press launch additionally stated.

