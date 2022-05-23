US policy on Taiwan ‘has not changed’: Pentagon chief

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated Monday that Washington’s “one-China policy” towards Taiwan has not modified, after President Joe Biden stated the United States was prepared to defend the island militarily from a Chinese invasion.

“Our policy has not changed,” Austin instructed reporters, after being requested concerning the which means of Biden’s feedback.

Speaking in Japan earlier Monday, Biden answered “yes” when requested if Washington was prepared to become involved militarily to defend Taiwan. “That’s the commitment we made,” he added.

“We agreed with the One China policy, we signed on to it… but the idea that it can be taken by force is just not appropriate, it would dislocate the entire region and would be another action similar to Ukraine,” Biden stated.

China views the self-ruled democratic island of Taiwan as a part of its territory to be re-taken sooner or later, and tensions within the area have risen in latest months.

Biden’s remarks, the second time in his presidency that he appeared to pledge the US army would shield Taiwan, moved sharply from the longstanding, intentionally ambiguous place that Washington has maintained on Taiwan to keep away from angering Beijing.

But Austin insisted that the coverage of the previous many years remained in place.

“As the president said, our One China policy has not changed. He reiterated that policy and our commitment to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” Austin stated.

“He also highlighted our commitment under the Taiwan Relations Act, to help provide Taiwan the means to defend itself. So again, our policy has not changed,” he stated.

