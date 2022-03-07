US prepared to move alone in banning Russian oil imports: Reuters

The Biden administration is prepared to maneuver forward with a ban on Russian oil imports into the US with out the participation of allies in Europe, two folks conversant in the matter instructed Reuters, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden is predicted to carry a video convention name with the leaders of France, Germany and the UK on Monday as his administration continues to hunt their assist for a ban on the imports.

The White House can be negotiating with congressional leaders who’re engaged on fast-tracking laws banning Russian imports, a transfer that’s forcing the administration to work on an expedited timeline, a supply instructed Reuters A senior US official instructed Reuters that no ultimate resolution has been made however “it is likely just the US if it happens.”

Oil costs have soared to their highest ranges since 2008 resulting from delays within the potential return of Iranian crude to international markets and because the US and European allies think about banning Russian imports.

Europe depends on Russia for crude oil and pure fuel however has change into extra open to the thought of banning Russian merchandise. The US depends far much less on Russian crude and merchandise, however a ban would assist drive costs up and pinch US customers already seeing historic costs on the fuel pump.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated in a Sunday letter that her chamber is “exploring” laws to ban the import of Russian oil and that Congress intends to enact this week $10 billion in assist for Ukraine in response to Moscow’s army invasion of its neighbor.

A bipartisan group of US senators launched a invoice on Thursday to ban US imports of Russian oil. The invoice is getting fast-tracked.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, the White House slapped sanctions on exports of applied sciences to Russia’s refineries and the Nord Stream 2 fuel pipeline, which has by no means launched.

So far, it has stopped wanting concentrating on Russia’s oil and fuel exports because the Biden administration weighs the impacts on international oil markets and US power costs.

Asked if the US has dominated out banning Russian oil imports unilaterally, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Sunday stated: “I’m not going to rule out taking action one way or another, irrespective of what they do, but everything we’ve done, the approach starts with coordinating with allies and partners,” Blinken stated.

At the identical time, the White House didn’t deny that Biden may make a visit to Saudi Arabia because the US seeks to get Riyadh to extend power manufacturing. Axios reported that such a visit was a risk.

“This is premature speculation and no trip is planned,” a White House official stated.

