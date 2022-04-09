US President Biden believes Iran’s Quds Force is terror group: State Department

US President Joe Biden believes Iran’s Quds Force is a terrorist organization, a State Department official mentioned Friday.

The newest remarks come after the highest US navy common, Gen. Mark Milley, mentioned earlier this week that he didn’t help eradicating Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) from the US terror blacklist and voiced his perception that the Quds Force was a terror group.

“I’d say that the President shares the chairman [Gen. Milley] view that IRGC-Quds Forces are terrorists, and beyond that, we aren’t going to comment on… topics in the nuclear talks,” Deputy State Department Spokesperson Jalina Porter mentioned.

Iran is demanding that the US take away the IRGC’s terror designation as a part of a brand new nuclear deal, which the Biden administration has been adamant on reaching.

Speaking to lawmakers this week, Gen. Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had been requested about their private views on whether or not the IRGC was a terror group or not.

Austin refused to remark and Gen. Milley made his opinion heard. Although Milley was requested concerning the IRGC, he mentioned the IRGC-Quds Force was a terrorist group.

It is unclear whether or not he made the excellence on objective or whether or not the US is contemplating eradicating the IRGC and leaving the IRGC-Quds Force designated.

Asked by Al Arabiya English for updates on the nuclear deal talks in Vienna, Porter mentioned there have been no updates.

But she added that an settlement was “neither imminent nor certain at this time.”