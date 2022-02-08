US President Biden: No Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine

President Joe Biden stated Monday “there will no longer be Nord Stream 2,” a vital European fuel pipeline, if Russia additional invades Ukraine with “tanks or troops.”

Biden made his feedback throughout a joint press convention with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the White House, shortly after the 2 leaders met for talks concerning the simmering disaster.

The White House has expressed growing alarm concerning the prospects of a navy battle. Biden has been seeking to solidify help amongst European allies for economy-jarring sanctions in opposition to Russia if it strikes additional with an invasion.

Biden stated “it would be wise” for Americans apart from important diplomats to depart Ukraine amid the Russian navy menace.

The State Department has already approved nonessential workers to depart and has referred to as on all relations of diplomats in Ukraine to take action.

