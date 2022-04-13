US President Biden refers to Russia’s war on Ukraine as ‘genocide’ for first time

US President Joe Biden referred to Russia’s warfare on Ukraine as “genocide” for the primary time on Tuesday.

Biden was talking about his administration’s efforts to fight rising gas prices due to the warfare, when he described the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has seen Moscow perform atrocities in opposition to Ukrainian civilians, as a “genocide.”

“Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide a half a world away,” he stated.

Biden has beforehand labelled Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “war criminal” and Washington has repeatedly described Russian atrocities in opposition to Ukrainians as “war crimes.”

However, the US administration has stated Russian actions didn’t rise as much as the extent of genocide.

Last week, nationwide safety adviser Jake Sullivan stated: “Based on what we have seen so far, we have seen atrocities, we have seen war crimes. We have not yet seen a level of systematic deprivation of life of the Ukrainian people to rise to the level of genocide.”

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has known as on the world to acknowledge that Russia was committing a genocide in opposition to Ukraine, particularly after the horrific photos of atrocities dedicated by Russian forces in opposition to Ukrainian civilians within the city of Bucha.

“These are war crimes, and they will be recognized by the world as genocide. We are aware of thousands of people killed and tortured, with their limbs cut off. Raped women, murdered children. I believe this is genocide,” Zelenskyy stated.

