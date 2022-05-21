US President Biden signs $40 billion aid bill for Ukraine’s war effort: White House

President Biden on Saturday signed laws to assist Ukraine with one other $40 billion in US help because the Russian invasion approaches its fourth month.

The laws, which was handed by Congress with bipartisan assist, deepens the US dedication to Ukraine at a time of uncertainty concerning the battle’s future.

Ukraine has efficiently defended Kyiv, and Russia has refocused its offensive on the nation’s east, however American officers warn of the potential for a chronic battle.

The funding is meant to assist Ukraine by means of September, and it dwarfs an earlier emergency measure that offered $13.6 billion.

The new laws will present $20 billion in navy help, making certain a gradual stream of superior weapons which have been used to blunt Russia’s advances.

There’s additionally $8 billion generally financial assist, $5 billion to handle world meals shortages that would consequence from the collapse of Ukrainian agriculture and greater than $1 billion to assist refugees.

Biden signed the measure below uncommon circumstances. Because he’s in the midst of a visit to Asia, a US official introduced a duplicate of the invoice on a business flight to Seoul for the president to signal, in keeping with a White House official.

The logistics replicate a way of urgency round persevering with US assist for Ukraine, but additionally the overlapping worldwide challenges going through Biden.

Even as he tries to reorient American overseas coverage to confront China, he’s persevering with to direct sources to the biggest battle in Europe since World War II.

Biden additionally signed an unrelated measure, one meant to extend entry to child components at a time when provides stay scarce within the United States.

The laws will enable authorities advantages from the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children — higher often known as WIC — for use to purchase extra sorts of toddler components.

