US President Biden to hold virtual summit with Japan, Australia, India leaders

US President Joe Biden will maintain a digital summit Thursday with the leaders of the opposite members of the Quad grouping Japan, Australia and India, New Delhi mentioned.

The assertion from India’s overseas ministry got here a day after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin for the second time since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine final week.

The US has referred to as on Delhi to make use of its “leverage” with Moscow.

The Indian assertion made no point out of the Ukraine disaster, saying that Biden, Modi, Fumio Kishida and Scott Morrison would “exchange views and assessments about important developments in the Indo-Pacific.”

The grouping is seen as a bulwark towards China, and there have been considerations in India and elsewhere that the Ukraine disaster would distract Washington from the area.

The assembly may be a chance for the opposite leaders to press Modi to take a extra essential line on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

India, which leaned in the direction of the Soviet Union within the Cold War and maintains robust ties with Moscow, has urged Russia and Ukraine to stop hostilities however has stopped wanting condemning the invasion.

On Wednesday, it once more abstained in a UN decision deploring Russia’s actions.

The temporary assertion added that the 4 leaders would “review ongoing efforts to implement the Leaders’ initiatives announced as part of the Quad’s contemporary and positive agenda.”

