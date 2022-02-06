US President Joe Biden nominates new US ambassador to SA | News24

Dr Reuben E Brigety II would be the subsequent US ambassador to South Africa. (Photo: Twitter)

US President Joe Biden has chosen a brand new ambassador to South Africa.

Dr Reuben E Brigety II is a seasoned diplomat and tutorial.

Brigety has a doctorate in worldwide relations from Cambridge University.

US President Joe Biden will nominate Dr Reuben E Brigety II to be the subsequent ambassador to South Africa.

The White House formally introduced the choice in an announcement on Saturday.

Brigety acknowledged the nomination on Twitter, saying: “I am deeply honored to be officially nominated by President Joe Biden to be the next U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa. I look forward to the confirmation process in the United States Senate.”

The 47-year-old American diplomat and tutorial will take up the place held vacant for the reason that departure of Lana Marks on the finish of former president Donald Trump’s administration.

Brigety at the moment serves as an adjunct senior fellow for African Peace and Security on the Council on Foreign Relations, and as a member of the board of counsellors of McLarty Associates in Washington, D.C.

Prior to that, he served as US ambassador to the African Union, as deputy assistant secretary of state, and as everlasting consultant to the UN Economic Commission for Africa, amongst different issues.

The Cambridge-educated Brigety has a doctorate in worldwide relations and beforehand served because the vice chancellor and president of the University of the South in Tennessee.

Former US ambassador to South Africa Patrick Gaspard tweeted on Saturday evening: “To my friends in South Africa, please trust that @POTUS could not have made a better selection to be the next ambassador to your great nation. @ReubenBrigety is a skilled diplomat, committed humanitarian, rigorous academic, passionate Africanist, and just a good man. Brilliant!!”

