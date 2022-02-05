US probe finds single attacker in Kabul evacuation bomb

An assault that killed no less than 173 individuals together with 13 US service members in the course of the chaotic Kabul airport evacuation final 12 months was undertaken by a single suicide bomber, a Pentagon investigation concluded Friday.

The investigation dominated out a couple of perpetrator or anybody utilizing firearms within the August 26 assault, which was claimed by ISIS.

At least 160 Afghan civilians and the 13 US troops have been killed by the bombing, which got here in the course of the last days of the US navy’s withdrawal after twenty years of battle, based on the investigation.

The bomb exploded in a dense crowd simply outdoors the airport’s Abbey Gate as 1000’s of individuals pushed to attempt to get inside and depart the nation within the US-managed airlift.

Although some gunfire erupted after the bombing, US officers mentioned they have been warning photographs and none of those that died within the occasion have been killed by them.

“There were no gunshot wounds” among the many victims, mentioned Brigadier General Lance Curtis, who offered the investigation findings Friday.

He mentioned that the deaths have been from shrapnel together with ball bearings from the bomb, the injuries of which might appear like gunshot wounds.

Curtis admitted that on the day, the US navy thought the assault was “complex,” involving an Islamic State gunman in addition to the bomber.

“We now know that the explosive fired ball bearings causing wounds that looked like gunshots. When combined with a small number of warning shots, that led many to assume that a complex attack had occurred,” Curtis advised reporters.

Also including to the confusion was the truth that the shrapnel from the blast punctured tear gasoline canisters carried by the US troops for crowd management.

That created “instant chaos and sensory overload,” mentioned one of many officers who briefed reporters on the investigation.

The bomb additionally left 45 US service members injured, some with mind accidents from the concussive drive of the blast.

The black-garbed perpetrator, proven within the investigator’s sole video of the bombing, was later recognized by ISIS as Abdul Rahman Al-Logari, who was launched from a authorities jail by the Taliban after they took management of Kabul on August 15.

