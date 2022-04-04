US pushes to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council

The United States will ask the UN General Assembly to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council, the US ambassador to the United Nations mentioned on Monday, after Ukraine accused Russian troops of killing dozens of civilians within the city of Bucha.

A two-thirds majority vote by the 193-member meeting in New York can droop a state from the council for persistently committing gross and systematic violations of human rights.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Speaking in Bucharest on Monday, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield mentioned: “Russia’s participation on the Human Rights Council is a farce.

“And it is wrong, which is why we believe it is time the UN General Assembly vote to remove them.”

Thomas-Greenfield instructed Reuters she aimed to place the transfer to droop Russia to a vote within the General Assembly this week.

Since the Ukraine invasion started on Feb. 24, the Assembly has adopted two resolutions denouncing Russia with no less than 140 sure votes. Moscow says it’s finishing up a “special military operation” to destroy Ukraine’s navy infrastructure.

“My message to those 140 countries who have courageously stood together is: the images out of Bucha and devastation across Ukraine require us to now match our words with action,” Thomas-Greenfield, visiting Romania to see how it’s dealing with an inflow of Ukraine refugees, instructed reporters.

Russia is in its second 12 months of a three-year time period on the 47-member Geneva-based council. Moscow’s mission to the United Nations in New York didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

The council can not make legally binding choices however its choices ship vital political messages and it could actually authorize investigations.

It final month arrange an investigation into alleged rights violations, together with potential battle crimes, in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion.

Thirty-two members voted in favor of the decision, introduced by Ukraine. Russia and Eritrea voted towards whereas 13, together with China, abstained.

Bucha’s deputy mayor mentioned round 50 our bodies discovered after Kremlin forces withdrew have been the victims of extra-judicial killings carried out by Russian troops.

Reuters couldn’t independently confirm that info.

Ukrainian authorities mentioned they have been investigating potential battle crimes there. The Kremlin categorically denied any accusations associated to the homicide of civilians within the city.

The United States has mentioned battle crimes have been dedicated in Ukraine and US consultants have been gathering proof to show it.

Read extra: Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy visits Bucha where dozens of corpses were found