US puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia-Ukraine heightened tensions

At President Biden’s path, the Pentagon is placing about 8,500 US-based troops on heightened alert for potential deployment to Europe amid rising fears of a attainable Russian navy transfer on Ukraine.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby mentioned Monday no remaining choices had been made on deployments, which he mentioned would occur provided that the NATO alliance decides to activate a rapid-response pressure “or if other situations develop” in reference to tensions over Russia’s navy buildup alongside Ukraine’s borders.

“What this is about is reassurance to our NATO allies,” Kirby said, adding that no troops are intended for deployment to Ukraine itself.

Kirby said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recommended to Biden that up to 8,500 troops be ordered to prepare for potential deployment to Europe in light of signs that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not de-escalating his military pressure on Ukraine. Kirby said he was not prepared to identify the US-based units because they were still being notified.

“We’ve always said we would reinforce our allies on the eastern flank, and those conversations and discussions have certainly been part of what our national security officials have been discussing with their counterparts now for several weeks,” mentioned White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Later Monday, Biden was to hold a video call with several European leaders on the Russian military buildup and potential responses to an invasion, the White House said.

The Pentagon’s move comes as tensions have soared between Russia and the West over concerns that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine, with NATO outlining potential troop and ship deployments, Britain saying it would withdraw some diplomats from Kyiv, and Ireland denouncing upcoming Russian war games off its coast.

Prior to the US announcement, the Western alliance’s statement summed up moves already described by member countries, but restating them under the NATO banner appeared aimed at showing resolve. The West is ramping up its rhetoric in the information war that has accompanied the Ukraine standoff.

Russia has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border, demanding that NATO promise it will never allow Ukraine to join and that other actions, such as stationing alliance troops in former Soviet bloc countries, be curtailed. Some of these, like any pledge to permanently bar Ukraine, are nonstarters for NATO — creating a deadlock that many fear can only end in war.

Russia denies it is planning an invasion, and says the Western accusations are merely a cover for NATO’s own planned provocations. Recent days have seen high-stakes diplomacy that failed to reach any breakthrough and maneuvering on both sides.

NATO said Monday it is bolstering its “deterrence” in the Baltic Sea region. Denmark is sending a frigate and deploying F-16 warplanes to Lithuania; Spain is sending four fighter jets to Bulgaria and three ships to the Black Sea to join NATO naval forces; and France stands ready to send troops to Romania. The Netherlands also plans to send two F-35 fighter aircraft to Bulgaria from April.

NATO will “take all necessary measures to protect and defend all allies,” Secretary-General jens Stoltenberg said. “We will at all times reply to any deterioration of our safety surroundings, together with via strengthening our collective protection.”

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov mentioned it was NATO and the US who had been behind the escalating tensions, not Russia.

“All this is happening not because of what we, Russia, are doing. This is happening because of what NATO, the US are doing,” Peskov instructed reporters.

The NATO announcement got here as European Union overseas ministers sought to placed on a contemporary show of unity in assist of Ukraine, and paper over issues about divisions on one of the best ways to confront any Russian aggression.

In an announcement, the ministers mentioned the EU has stepped up sanction preparations and so they warned that “any further military aggression by Russia against Ukraine will have massive consequences and severe costs.”

Separately, the EU additionally dedicated to extend monetary assist for embattled Ukraine, vowing to push via a particular bundle of 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in loans and grants as quickly as attainable.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday and mentioned the US would give Russia written responses to Moscow’s proposals this week, providing some hope that any invasion could possibly be delayed for at the least just a few extra days.

The West is nervously watching Russian troop actions and struggle video games in Belarus for any indicators of an invasion. Russia has already invaded Ukraine as soon as, annexing the Crimean Peninsula in 2014. It additionally supported pro-Russian Ukrainian separatists combating the Kyiv authorities within the nation’s japanese area often called the Donbass. About 14,000 folks have been killed within the battle.

Asked whether or not the EU would comply with a US transfer and order the households of European embassy personnel in Ukraine to go away, EU overseas coverage chief Josep Borrell mentioned: “We are not going to do the same thing.”

Britain mentioned it’s withdrawing some diplomats and dependents from its Kyiv Embassy.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson mentioned an invasion was not inevitable, however “the intelligence is pretty gloomy.” He added that “I think that sense can still prevail.”

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Oleg Nikolenko, said the US decision was “a premature step” and a sign of “excessive caution.” He said Russia is sowing panic among Ukrainians and foreigners in order to destabilize Ukraine.

Germany has issued no comparable order, with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stressing that “we must not contribute to unsettling the situation further.”

At the EU meeting, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said he would inform his counterparts about planned Russian war games 240 kilometers (150 miles) off southwestern Ireland — in international waters but within Ireland’s exclusive economic zone.

“This isn’t a time to increase military activity and tension in the context of what’s happening with and in Ukraine.” he mentioned. “The fact that they are choosing to do it on the western borders, if you like, of the EU, off the Irish coast, is something that in our view is simply not welcome.”

NATO members Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania mentioned they plan to ship US-made anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, a transfer endorsed by Washington.

In talks with European allies all through the disaster, administration officers mentioned they’ve remained cognizant that Europe’s commerce, power and monetary linkages with Russia are much more important than they’re for the US

Russia’s brittle economic system is overly reliant on power exports. President Vladimir Putin has made clear his ambition to diversify the economic system, notably in sectors like protection and civil aviation, however the US and European allies have a dominant place in producing and exporting the applied sciences, software program and gear essential for Russia in these sectors.

Throughout the talks, European officers have underscored having a “legitimate analysis and understanding of … what will actually make Russia hurt” and what the “collateral costs” may be, in keeping with a second senior administration official.

