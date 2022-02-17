US puts forth military scenarios of how Russia could invade Ukraine ‘in coming days’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken put forth on Thursday on the United Nations Security Council army situations of how Russia might invade Ukraine within the “coming days”.

“First, Russia plans to manufacture a pretext for its attack. This could be a violent event that Russia will blame on Ukraine, or an outrageous accusation that Russia will level against the Ukrainian Government. We don’t know exactly the form it will take,” Blinken stated.

He added that it could possibly be something from a “fabricated so-called terrorist bombing inside Russia”, to an “invented discovery of a mass grave,” “a staged drone strike against civilians, or a fake – even a real – attack using chemical weapons.”

The prime US diplomat pointed to how Russian media retailers began spreading faux studies “to maximize public outrage, to lay the groundwork for an invented justification for war”.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Second, in response to this manufactured provocation, the highest levels of the Russian Government may theatrically convene emergency meetings to address the so-called crisis. The government will issue proclamations declaring that Russia must respond to defend Russian citizens or ethnic Russians in Ukraine,” Blinken added.

The subsequent step could be starting the precise assault on Ukraine, the American official stated.

“Russian missiles and bombs will drop across Ukraine. Communications will be jammed. Cyberattacks will shut down key Ukrainian institutions. After that, Russian tanks and soldiers will advance on key targets that have already been identified and mapped out in detailed plans. We believe these targets include Russia’s capital –Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million people,” he added.

Washington has already stated 150,000 Russian troops are massed to the north, south and east of Ukraine, and Western officers stated a Russian invasion might occur at any second.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin stated the army situations put ahead by Blinken have been “dangerous and regrettable”, including that that some Russian troopers are returning to residence bases.

The West maintains that Russia’s public statements about withdrawal of troops from round Ukraine don’t match intelligence and satellite tv for pc photos of the fact on the bottom.

Blinken demanded on the UNSC that Russia state clearly that it has no intention of invading Ukraine and again these statements up by actual actions.

“The Russian Government can announce today – with no qualification, equivocation, or deflection – that Russia will not invade Ukraine. State it clearly. State it plainly to the world. And then demonstrate it by sending your troops, your tanks, your planes back to their barracks and hangars and sending your diplomats to the negotiating table,” he stated.

Read extra:

Biden: ‘Every indication’ Russia prepared to attack Ukraine

Ukraine has ‘no need’ for allied forces on its territory: President

Russia will be ‘forced to respond’ if no US security guarantees

NATO plans for new possible battlegroups in Europe amid Russia tensions: Stoltenberg