US puts troops on alert for deployment as Ukraine allies mull options

At President Biden’s route, the Pentagon is placing about 8,500 US-based troops on heightened alert for potential deployment to Europe amid rising fears of a doable Russian army transfer on Ukraine.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby stated Monday no remaining selections had been made on deployments, which he stated would occur provided that the NATO alliance decides to activate a rapid-response drive “or if other situations develop” in reference to tensions over Russia’s army buildup alongside Ukraine’s borders.

“What that is about is reassurance to our NATO allies,” Kirby said, adding that no troops are intended for deployment to Ukraine itself.

Kirby said Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin recommended to Biden that up to 8,500 troops be ordered to prepare for potential deployment to Europe in light of signs that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not de-escalating his military pressure on Ukraine.

Kirby said he was not prepared to identify the US-based units because they were still being notified.

“We’ve always said we would reinforce our allies on the eastern flank, and those conversations and discussions have certainly been part of what our national security officials have been discussing with their counterparts now for several weeks,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Later Monday, Biden was to hold a video call with several European leaders on the Russian military buildup and potential responses to an invasion, the White House said.

The Pentagon’s move comes as tensions have soared between Russia and the West over concerns that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine, with NATO outlining potential troop and ship deployments, Britain saying it would withdraw some diplomats from Kyiv, and Ireland denouncing upcoming Russian war games off its coast.

Prior to the US announcement, the Western alliance’s statement summed up moves already described by member countries, but restating them under the NATO banner appeared aimed at showing resolve.

The West is ramping up its rhetoric in the information war that has accompanied the Ukraine standoff.

Russia has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border, demanding that NATO promise it will never allow Ukraine to join and that other actions, such as stationing alliance troops in former Soviet bloc countries, be curtailed. Some of these, like any pledge to permanently bar Ukraine, are nonstarters for NATO — creating a deadlock that many fear can only end in war.

Russia denies it is planning an invasion and says the Western accusations are merely a cover for NATO’s own planned provocations. Recent days have seen high-stakes diplomacy that failed to reach any breakthrough and manoeuvring on both sides.

NATO said Monday it is bolstering its “deterrence” in the Baltic Sea region.

Denmark is sending a frigate and deploying F-16 warplanes to Lithuania, Spain is sending four fighter jets to Bulgaria and three ships to the Black Sea to join NATO naval forces, and France stands ready to send troops to Romania. The Netherlands also plans to send two F-35 fighter aircraft to Bulgaria from April.

NATO will “take all necessary measures to protect and defend all allies,” Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said. “We will all the time reply to any deterioration of our safety atmosphere, together with via strengthening our collective defence.”

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated it was NATO and the US who have been behind the escalating tensions, not Russia.

“All this is happening not because of what we, Russia, are doing. This is happening because of what NATO, the US are doing,” Peskov advised reporters.

The NATO announcement got here as European Union international ministers sought to placed on a contemporary show of unity in help of Ukraine, and paper over considerations about divisions on the easiest way to confront any Russian aggression.

In a press release, the ministers stated the EU has stepped up sanction preparations and so they warned that “any further military aggression by Russia against Ukraine will have massive consequences and severe costs.”

Separately, the EU additionally dedicated to extend monetary help for embattled Ukraine, vowing to push via a particular bundle of €1.2 billion in loans and grants as quickly as doable.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday and stated the US would give Russia written responses to Moscow’s proposals this week, providing some hope that any invasion might be delayed for at the very least a number of extra days.

The West is nervously watching Russian troop actions and struggle video games in Belarus for any indicators of an invasion.

Russia has already invaded Ukraine as soon as, annexing the Crimean Peninsula in 2014. It additionally supported pro-Russian Ukrainian separatists preventing the Kyiv authorities within the nation’s jap area often called Donbas.

About 14,000 folks have been killed within the battle.

Asked whether or not the EU would comply with the US transfer and order the households of European embassy personnel in Ukraine to go away, EU international coverage chief Josep Borrell stated the bloc is “not going to do the same thing”.

The UK said it is withdrawing some diplomats and dependents from its Kyiv Embassy.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said an invasion was not inevitable, but “the intelligence is pretty gloomy”. He added that he believes “sense can nonetheless prevail”.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko stated the US resolution was “a premature step” and an indication of “excessive caution”. He stated Russia is sowing panic amongst Ukrainians and foreigners to be able to destabilize Ukraine.

Germany has issued no comparable order, with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stressing that “we must not contribute to unsettling the situation further.”

At the EU meeting, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said he would inform his counterparts about planned Russian war games 240 kilometers off southwestern Ireland — in international waters but within Ireland’s exclusive economic zone.

“This isn’t a time to increase military activity and tension in the context of what’s happening with and in Ukraine.” he stated. “The fact that they are choosing to do it on the western borders, if you like, of the EU, off the Irish coast, is something that in our view is simply not welcome.”

NATO members Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania stated they plan to ship US-made anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, a transfer endorsed by Washington.

In talks with European allies all through the disaster, administration officers stated they’ve remained cognisant that Europe’s commerce, vitality, and monetary linkages with Russia are way more vital than they’re for the US.

Russia’s brittle financial system is overly reliant on vitality exports.

President Vladimir Putin has made clear his ambition to diversify the financial system, notably in sectors like defence and civil aviation, however the US and European allies have a dominant place in producing and exporting the applied sciences, software program, and gear essential for Russia in these sectors.

Throughout the talks, European officers have underscored having a “legitimate analysis and understanding of […] what will actually make Russia hurt” and what the “collateral costs” is likely to be, in keeping with a second senior administration official.