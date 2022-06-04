US rainbow tweet not welcomed in Kuwait

A tweet by the US embassy in Kuwait of a message by President Joe Biden supporting Pride Month has drawn a diplomatic protest and a spat between the 2 shut allies.

On Friday, US diplomats had been doubling down with rainbow flag postings and statements in assist of LGBTQ rights on social media.

The messages appeared in response to the Kuwaiti authorities’s official objection the day earlier than to what the state information company referred to as the “pro-gay rights post” of the US Embassy there.

“The United States stands with the LGBTQI+ community everywhere around the world,” State Department spokesman Ned Price stated in a pointed retweet of the embassy’s authentic offending Pride Month message.

The dispute started after the US Embassy in Kuwait posted a tweet Thursday that referred to as Biden a champion of LGBTQI rights. “All human beings should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear no matter who they are or whom they love,” it stated.

Late that night time, in response to the account on Kuwait’s state information company, Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry summoned appearing embassy cost d’affaires James Holtsnider to “express its rejection of the post.”

A Foreign Ministry official, Nawaf al Ahmad, handed Holtsnider a written objection “as well as stressing necessity for the embassy to respect the country’s laws and regulations,” in response to the Kuwaiti information company.

Kuwaiti legislation punishes consensual same-sex relations between males by as much as seven years in jail, in response to Human Rights Watch. A court docket ruling this yr threw out one other legislation that made “imitating the opposite sex” a criminal offense punishable by jail.

Some conservative Kuwaitis spoke out in assist of their authorities’s motion. The US Embassy was “attempting to impose modes of abnormal behaviour rejected by the Muslim Kuwaiti society,” tweeted one, Hamad al Matar.

The State Department stated on Friday, “The United States proudly advances efforts around the globe to protect all individuals.”

The US and Kuwait, sure by strategic pursuits together with regional safety, have an extended historical past of largely regular good relations. That contains the US main a 1991 worldwide military to liberate Kuwait from invading forces of Iraq’s Saddam Hussein.