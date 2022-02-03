US re-offers $10 mln for information on Iran hackers accused of election interference

The US is repeating its provide of a $10 million reward for data on two Iranians accused of trying to affect the 2020 US elections via a state-sponsored on-line marketing campaign, in accordance with a US Department of State assertion launched on Tuesday.

The two males have been charged in November 2021 over their alleged involvement in hacking an undisclosed media firm.

Seyyed Mohammad Hosein Musa Kazemi and Sajjad Kashian additionally allegedly presupposed to be members of the Proud Boys far-right group and threatened to bodily hurt individuals who didn’t vote for President Donald Trump, in an electronic mail and social media marketing campaign.

The fees, revealed by the Department of Justice, allege that the lads disseminated materials on-line suggesting that the elections have been unreliable, eroding belief within the nation’s democratic system.

The materials in query claimed that the Democratic Party was planning to use “serious security vulnerabilities” in state voter registration web sites to “edit mail-in ballots or even register non-existent voters.”

They are additionally accused of hacking into the voter data web site of an undisclosed US state and downloading the main points of round 100,000 folks.

Both males labored for an Iranian cyber firm referred to as Emennet Pasargad, believed to have been answerable for the web interference marketing campaign that ran from a minimum of August via November 2020, the press launch mentioned.

Kazemi and Kashian are each charged with one depend of conspiracy to commit pc fraud and abuse, intimidate voters, and transmit interstate threats; one depend of transmission of interstate threats; and one depend of voter intimidation.

The first two fees carry a most sentence of 5 years in jail, and the third carries a most one-year jail sentence.

Kazemi is moreover charged with one depend of unauthorized pc intrusion; and one depend of pc fraud, specifically, knowingly damaging a protected pc, in accordance with the assertion.

The first depend carries a most five-year jail sentence, whereas the second carries a ten-year most sentence.

Authorities within the US have been espousing claims of on-line interference in elections by international brokers since a minimum of October 2016, when the federal government accused Russia of hacking the Democratic National Convention committee and leaking data to Wikileaks.

US Special Consul Robert Mueller in 2018 indicted a Russian firm often known as the Internet Research Agency (IRA) for sowing disinformation on-line by selling varied conspiracy theories on social media platforms.

