US Reaches 65,000 H-1B Visa Cap For 2023: Immigration Department

The US has acquired ample variety of purposes wanted to succeed in the Congressionally mandated 65,000 H-1B visa cap for the fiscal 12 months 2023, the nation’s federal company for immigration companies mentioned on Tuesday.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that enables US corporations to make use of overseas employees in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical experience.

Technology corporations depend upon it to rent hundreds of staff every year from international locations like India and China.

The H-1B visa programme is essentially the most sought-after work visa amongst overseas professionals, together with Indians.

“We have received a sufficient number of petitions needed to reach the Congressionally mandated 65,000 H-1B visa regular cap and the 20,000 H-1B visa US advanced degree exemption, known as the master’s cap, for fiscal year 2023,” the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) mentioned in an announcement.

USCIS has accomplished sending non-selection notifications to registrants’ on-line accounts.

The standing for registrations correctly submitted for the FY 2023 H-1B numerical allocations, however that weren’t chosen, will now present, “Not Selected: Not selected – not eligible to file an H-1B cap petition based on this registration,” it mentioned.

Meanwhile, the federal company will proceed to simply accept and course of petitions which can be in any other case exempt from the cap, it mentioned.

“Petitions filed for current H-1B workers who have been counted previously against the cap, and who still retain their cap number, are exempt from the FY 2023 H-1B cap,” it mentioned.

However, USCIS will proceed to simply accept and course of petitions filed to increase the period of time a present H-1B employee could stay within the US, change the phrases of employment for present H-1B employees, enable present H-1B employees to alter employers, and permit present H-1B employees to work concurrently in extra H-1B positions, it added.

