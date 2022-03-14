US ready to help Africa find solution to possible higher food prices amid Russia-Ukraine war | News24

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, change congratulations after signing a Memorandum of Cooperation to develop a public well being partnership between the US and AU, on the State Department, March 11, 2022, in Washington, DC.

The US hosts the African Union Commission within the first high-level assembly for the reason that Covid-19 outbreak.

The nation has promised to work with the continent to take care of potential meals shortages and better meals costs within the coming months.

The AU Commission says it wants extra help in preventing insurgents and coups in West Africa.

As Russia continues its warfare in opposition to Ukraine and ripple results are felt in Africa, the US is searching for to cement relations with the African Union (AU).

This was the result of a high-level dialogue between the AU Commission and the US in Washington DC on Thursday and Friday final week, coincidentally per week after African international locations voted equivocally on the United Nations General Assembly’s decision on the invasion of Ukraine.

The UN vote, in accordance with Abhishek Mishra, an affiliate fellow on the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), “is now going to have both immediate and lasting implications for Africa’s economics and politics”.

Seventeen African international locations abstained from the UN vote, nearly half of the AU member states which are sitting on the fence. Twenty-eight voted in favour of Ukraine and just one, Eritrea voted in opposition to Ukraine.

The warfare is affecting Africa as a result of “both Russia and Ukraine are major suppliers of food commodities such as soya beans, wheat, barley, and sunflower oil to African countries”, Mishra stated.

In his deal with on the high-level assembly, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated the US was able to work with AU member states to avert starvation and hunger that might be brought on by the “unjust war on Ukraine”.

“We’re also mindful that Russia’s war of choice on Ukraine threatens to cause food shortages [and] higher food prices across Africa in the coming months – we’re committed to finding ways to address these challenges together,” he stated.

The Food Agriculture Organisation (FAO) famous that “the global number of undernourished people could increase by 8 to 13 million” principally sub-Saharan Africa and different poor elements of the world due to the continuing warfare.

The US is residence to the most important donor group on the planet and that may be a muscle it may use to cowl the meals hole brought on by the warfare.

In 2021, 50 Americans, outdoors the federal government, gave or pledged US$27.7 billion to charity, in accordance with the Chronicle of Philanthropy’s annual report.

Blinken stated by means of the African Continental Free Trade (AfCFTA) secretariat, the continent may benefit from its relationship with the US.

“We’re ready to intensify our engagement with the African Continental Free Trade secretariat to increase mutually beneficial trade and investment opportunities between us,” he stated.

By sitting on the fence through the vote, African leaders additionally confirmed that Russia’s curiosity and courtship of African presidents had an influence.

This, in accordance with Mishra is as a result of: “Russia has steadily provided broad intelligence and military support to African countries like Libya, Sudan, the Central African Republic (CAR), Mozambique, Burkina Faso, and Mali. Particularly, Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group have been involved in conflicts in the CAR and Mali. Such form of military and material support with no strings attached comes in handy for African countries in their fight against rebels and Jihadist insurgents.”

The US is aware of this.

In his deal with, Blinken spoke about America’s resolve to advertise democracy and human rights, a considerably non-Russian philosophy.

“We’ve supported these efforts with robust diplomatic engagement, capacity-building programmes, technical assistance for continental early-warning systems, which monitor and identify conflicts in their earliest stages so that they can be addressed immediately,” he stated.

For his half, AU Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat stated on the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between the US and AU that democracy was underneath menace.

“In fact, there has been also (inaudible) a phenomenon of terrorism and violent extremism, which starts gaining ground and destabilises member states.”

“And, in fact, it is even making democracy sort of retreat, and if you look at West Africa, where two, three, four coups d’état have taken place. And the justification for these coups d’état, which is fallacious, that the civilian regimes are not capable of ensuring security and, therefore, the military regime can – which is, naturally, not true,” he stated.

