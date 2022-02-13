US refuses to confirm reports that suggest Russia is to invade Ukraine on Wednesday | News24

Senior US officers on Sunday stated they might not verify reviews that US intelligence signifies that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine on Wednesday, however they repeated warnings for Americans to depart Ukraine instantly.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan repeated {that a} Russian invasion may start any day and the United States would attempt to deny Russia the flexibility to shock the world with a “false flag” operation as a pretext for an assault.

EXPLAINER | Russian threat, US troops, and Europe’s interventions: What’s going on in Ukraine?

“We cannot perfectly predict the day, but we have now been saying for some time that we are in the window, and an invasion could begin – a major military action could begin – by Russia in Ukraine any day now. That includes this coming week before the end of the Olympics,” Sullivan instructed CNN’s “State of the Union” when requested concerning the attainable Wednesday timing.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby additionally on Sunday declined to substantiate reviews on the Wednesday timing.

Kirby additionally stated a Russian army motion may happen any day.

“And again, these assessments are coming from a variety of sources. And not, not exclusively just inside intelligence, but also what we’re seeing in plain sight,” Kirby stated. “More than 100 000 troops now continue to be arrayed against Ukraine’s border.”

Their feedback got here amid a flurry of diplomatic exercise geared toward attempting to resolve the West’s standoff with Moscow over Ukraine to keep away from army motion.

US President Joe Biden, who spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, was resulting from converse with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, US and Ukrainian officers stated.

Both Sullivan and Kirby repeated warnings for Americans to depart Ukraine.