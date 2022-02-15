US relocates Kyiv embassy while pushing for solution to Russia crisis

The US moved its Ukrainian embassy operations from Kyiv to the western metropolis of Lviv because of the risk of Russian invasion as Western leaders pushed for a diplomatic answer to the disaster.

President Joe Biden and UK PM Boris Johnson agreed in a telephone name on Monday night time that there “remained a crucial window for diplomacy,” Downing Street said in a statement.

Western leaders have issued repeated warnings to Russia that any navy aggression in Ukraine would lead to critical penalties.

The warnings come after Russia amassed greater than 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border and made a number of safety calls for to the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance (NATO).

Russia desires NATO to make sure it is not going to broaden to Ukraine or some other former Soviet international locations, to halt weapon deployments to Ukraine and roll again its forces in Eastern Europe.

Ned Price, the US State Department spokesperson, stated on Monday that there was a “continued and unprovoked Russian build-up on the border with Ukraine and no accompanying evidence of de-escalation.”

“It is a distinct possibility — perhaps more real than ever before — that Russia may decide to proceed with military action, with new Russian forces continuing to arrive at the Ukrainian border and Russian forces staged all around Ukraine, an invasion, as we have said, could begin at any time.”

Russia has denied plans to invade its neighbouring nation and signalled that it was open to continued talks with NATO.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told President Vladimir Putin on Monday that Moscow ought to maintain extra talks with the US and its allies regardless of their refusal to think about Russia’s predominant safety calls for.

US embassy transfer ‘massive mistake’

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken stated on Monday that the US was “in the process of temporarily relocating our Embassy operations in Ukraine from our Embassy in Kyiv to Lviv due to the dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces.”

He emphasised that the “prudent precautions in no way undermine our support for or our commitment to Ukraine.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had earlier characterised shifting embassy operations to the western a part of the nation as “a big mistake.”

“It’s a big mistake that some embassies moved to western Ukraine,” Zelenskyy stated at a press convention with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“It’s their decision, but ‘western Ukraine’ doesn’t exist, it’s a united Ukraine. If something happens, God forbids, it (a military escalation) will be everywhere. It’s not possible to be five or six hours away from escalation or troubles.”

An effort to discover a diplomatic answer

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated on Monday that he had spoken with overseas affairs ministers in Russia and Ukraine and that his message was clear.

“There is no alternative to diplomacy. All issues, including the most intractable, can and must be addressed and resolved through diplomatic frameworks. It is my firm belief that this principle will prevail,” he stated.

Germany’s Scholz will journey to Moscow on Tuesday after visiting Kyiv in a present of assist for Ukraine.

Scholz reiterated his warning that “further military aggression against Ukraine would have serious political, economic and geostrategic consequences for Russia”.

He stated on Monday that NATO and the US had made proposals to Moscow that Germany helps, “and we now expect a reaction, an answer to them from Russia.” He urged Russia to just accept provides of dialogue.

There was no shift nevertheless in Germany’s refusal to hitch some allies in supplying Ukraine with deadly weapons.

Additional US F15 fighter jets landed in Poland on Monday, in line with Mariusz Błaszczak, Poland’s defence minister.

Zelenskyy stated the tensions round his nation’s future current “an unprecedented challenge for Europe and the world.”

“It is in Ukraine that the future of the European security architecture — of which our state is a part — is being decided today.”