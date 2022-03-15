US renews sanctions on Belarusian president    

The United States on Tuesday reauthorized sanctions towards Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and focused a number of senior Russian protection officers because it seeks to punish international locations that supported Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The United States, with support from allies and partners, is taking action to promote accountability for the Russian and Belarusian governments’ human rights abuses and violations within and outside their borders,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated in an announcement.

Washington once more condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “premeditated, unjustified, and unprovoked war against Ukraine,” in addition to Lukashenko’s “support and facilitation of the Russian Federation’s invasion,” he stated.

Lukashenko has been underneath US sanctions since 2006, and Washington has tightened restrictions on his authorities and the nation’s financial system within the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine late final month.

The US Treasury described Lukashenko as “the head of a corrupt government in Belarus whose patronage network benefits his inner circle and regime.”

The newest measures freeze his belongings, block any transactions with American entities, and ban his entry into the US. The penalties additionally have an effect on his spouse, two grownup sons and a minor son.

Treasury additionally introduced new sanctions towards prime protection officers in Russia, together with eight deputy ministers of protection in addition to the director basic of a state-controlled group that trades navy items internationally.

Among the officers is Viktor Zolotov, head of Moscow’s National Guard, which Blinken stated “has cracked down on Russian citizens who have taken to the streets to protest their government’s brutal campaign in Ukraine” and in addition is “responsible for suppressing dissent in occupied areas of” Russia’s neighbor.

Two members of Russia’s Federal Security Agency are sanctioned for his or her involvement in torture, the State Department stated, whereas six others are focused for assaults on dissidents from Chechnya dwelling in Europe.

Washington additionally imposed visa restrictions on 25 individuals it stated have been concerned in “undermining democracy in Belarus.”

