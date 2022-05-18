US reopens Kyiv embassy after three-month closure

The US embassy in Kyiv reopened on Wednesday after a three-month closure attributable to Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

“We are officially reopening operations,” spokesperson Daniel Langenkamp informed Reuters shortly earlier than the US flag was raised above the embassy.

He mentioned a small variety of diplomats would return initially to employees the mission.

Consular operations is not going to resume instantly and a no journey advisory from the State Department stays in place throughout Ukraine, Langenkamp mentioned.

The US embassy closed on Feb. 14, ten days earlier than Russia launched a full-scale invasion. Embassy employees spent the primary two months of the struggle in Poland, however Charge d’Affaires Kristina Kvien returned to the nation on May 2, visiting the western metropolis of Lviv.

Many western nations, together with France, Germany and Britain have reopened their embassies in Kyiv over the previous month, after Russian troops pulled again from Ukraine’s north to deal with an offensive within the east of the nation.

