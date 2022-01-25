US repeats it’s willing to meet Iran directly on nuclear, other issue

The US State Department on Monday repeated that it stays open to assembly with Iranian officers instantly to debate the nuclear deal and different points after Iran’s overseas minister mentioned Tehran would contemplate this however had made no choices.

“We are prepared to meet directly. We have consistently held the position that it would be much more productive to engage with Iran directly on both JCPOA negotiations and on other issues,” State Department spokesman Ned Price instructed reporters.

Iran has to this point refused to deal instantly with the US in Vienna in talks relating to each side resuming compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, formally referred to as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Price additionally mentioned the US had not made Iran’s releasing of 4 Americans a situation of reaching an settlement on reviving the nuclear deal, saying that attaining such an settlement was “at best, an uncertain proposition.”

Iranian Americans, whose US citizenship will not be acknowledged by Tehran, are sometimes pawns between the 2 nations, now at odds over whether or not to revive the fraying 2015 pact beneath which Iran restricted its nuclear program in return for sanctions aid.

“We want to see these Americans … returned as soon as possible,” Price mentioned. “It would not serve our purposes – it would not serve their purposes – to tie their fates to a proposition that … is uncertain at best.”

